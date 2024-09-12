Forsta AP Fonden Sells 29,200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.