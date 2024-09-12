Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,900 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after buying an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,695,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.7 %

ZTS stock opened at $189.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.42. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.