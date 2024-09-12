Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

