Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG) Insider Sells A$750,442.24 in Stock

Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Gaines sold 41,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.94 ($11.96), for a total transaction of A$750,442.24 ($500,294.83).

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

