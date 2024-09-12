Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,870 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

