Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,931,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 648,150 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,118.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after acquiring an additional 356,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.