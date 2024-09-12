Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,614,000 after buying an additional 66,213 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 565.8% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $557.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

