Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Has $952,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,831,000. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after acquiring an additional 938,356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

