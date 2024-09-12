Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 2.0% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,875,000 after acquiring an additional 267,759 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 683,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,549,000 after acquiring an additional 34,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,672 shares of company stock worth $4,573,864 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.