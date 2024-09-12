Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $189.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

