FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Cut to “Hold” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

FOX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FOX opened at $36.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33. FOX has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at FOX

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 692.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

