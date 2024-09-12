Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Trading 3% Higher

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.49. 73,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 384,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 325,439 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 27.4% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 10.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 172.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.