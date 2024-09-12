Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

LON FDEV traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 231 ($3.02). The company had a trading volume of 272,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.25. The company has a market capitalization of £91.06 million, a PE ratio of -412.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.04. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 336.31 ($4.40).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

