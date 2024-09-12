Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Developments
Frontier Developments Price Performance
Frontier Developments Company Profile
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Developments
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.