Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Up 1.5%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 144,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 170,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on FL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$4.80 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

