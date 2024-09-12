FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) CEO Sells $628,474.60 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.33 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 172,413 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,428 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,030,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 170,405 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

