FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) CEO Sells $628,474.60 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.33 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FS Credit Opportunities
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.