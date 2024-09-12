FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,977.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,220 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $22,036,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 958,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after buying an additional 371,947 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 95.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 558,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 272,549 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,075.2% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 110,938 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

