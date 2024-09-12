FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. 8,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 10,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAIM ) by 506.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,800 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 102,550 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation makes up 0.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

