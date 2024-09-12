FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. 8,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 10,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%.
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
