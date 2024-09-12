Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Funko traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 102005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,201.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 20,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,027,295 shares of company stock worth $18,057,208. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Funko by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,640 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Funko by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

