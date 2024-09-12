Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Purchases £2,844.75 in Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Buick bought 94,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,844.75 ($3,720.09).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Down 6.1 %

FAB opened at GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Thursday. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.50.

Get Fusion Antibodies alerts:

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.