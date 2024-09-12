Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Purchases £2,844.75 in Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Buick bought 94,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,844.75 ($3,720.09).
Fusion Antibodies Trading Down 6.1 %
FAB opened at GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Thursday. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.50.
Fusion Antibodies Company Profile
