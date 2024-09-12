FY2024 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Lowered by Stifel Canada

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Stifel Canada dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CXB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$2.26 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,550 shares of company stock valued at $76,994. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

