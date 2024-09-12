G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 246.2% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Down 3.0 %

WILC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.84. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

