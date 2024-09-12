Gala (GALA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $630.39 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $630.39 million and $46.41 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,662,828,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,638,668,593 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

