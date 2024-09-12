Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $29.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 949.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

