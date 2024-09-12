GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 91,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter.

GGN stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

