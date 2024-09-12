GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 3,639 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $121,287.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,581.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $72,245.16.
  • On Monday, June 17th, Katherine Stueland sold 7,683 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $217,505.73.

GeneDx Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.38. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $921.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.29.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. Equities research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in GeneDx by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

