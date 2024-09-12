GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley Sells 895 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $29,830.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,200.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kevin Feeley sold 262 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $8,308.02.

On Monday, July 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 274 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $9,189.96.

On Monday, June 17th, Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $74,908.26.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $35.26 on Thursday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $921.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. Equities analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 59.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WGS shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

