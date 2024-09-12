General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Up 950.0% in August

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

General Enterprise Ventures Price Performance

Shares of GEVI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 14,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,265. General Enterprise Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 5.12.

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative return on equity of 391.64% and a negative net margin of 1,292.80%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

