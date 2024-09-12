George J. Still, Jr. Sells 7,500 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $1,915,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,990,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WDAY opened at $255.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.09. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Workday by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Workday by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Workday by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

