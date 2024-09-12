Gigachad Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $174.00 Million (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Gigachad has a market cap of $174.00 million and $3.74 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gigachad has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gigachad token can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad launched on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01754372 USD and is up 9.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,720,192.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

