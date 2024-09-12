Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

