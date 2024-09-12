Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.52

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 30033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $624.44 million, a PE ratio of -82.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is -631.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

