Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 22,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 31,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 1,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after buying an additional 4,770,550 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,326 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

