Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 1,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

About Global X MSCI Norway ETF

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

