Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.73% of Global X Solar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:RAYS traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. Global X Solar ETF has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a P/E ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.08.
The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
