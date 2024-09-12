Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Matthew Reade Miller Purchases 8,500 Shares

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 8,500 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 692,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,201.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Reade Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Matthew Reade Miller bought 4,938 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,097.00.

Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $780.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.19. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.97 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRNT shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Ridge Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 72.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 393,787 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

