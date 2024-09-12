GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a growth of 249.7% from the August 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.24. 19,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $31.90.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 2.32% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

