Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.19

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 334237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14.

Institutional Trading of Graniteshares Gold Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 219.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

