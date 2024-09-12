Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, October 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Graphic Packaging has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Graphic Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPK

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.