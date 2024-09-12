Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

NASDAQ GEGGL opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

