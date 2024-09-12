Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Price Performance
NASDAQ GEGGL opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.
About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Isn’t Playing Around: It’s Building Value
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.