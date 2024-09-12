Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Up to $30.57

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.57, but opened at $31.40. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 314 shares.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $513.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

