Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Insider Barry Gilbertson Acquires 38,813 Shares

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report) insider Barry Gilbertson acquired 38,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £10,091.38 ($13,196.52).

Barry Gilbertson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ground Rents Income Fund alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Barry Gilbertson sold 38,813 shares of Ground Rents Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £11,255.77 ($14,719.20).

Ground Rents Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Ground Rents Income Fund stock opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.33) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The company has a market cap of £24.49 million, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.55. Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 25.10 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.10 ($0.51).

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.