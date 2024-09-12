Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 25.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 360,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 205,390 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 1,290,979 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EYEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Eyenovia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Michael M. Rowe acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,927 shares in the company, valued at $47,268.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael M. Rowe acquired 50,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,268.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 1,515,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $999,999.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,914,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,340.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,592,222 shares of company stock worth $1,042,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYEN opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46. Eyenovia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Eyenovia had a negative return on equity of 547.46% and a negative net margin of 116,506.25%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

