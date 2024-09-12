Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLN. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Haleon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Haleon by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Haleon by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 192,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Down 0.7 %

HLN stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

