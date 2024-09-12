Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,167,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after buying an additional 145,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,881 shares of company stock worth $3,084,984. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.