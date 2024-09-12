Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Shares Down 2.8%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €132.70 ($145.82) and last traded at €133.20 ($146.37). Approximately 11,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €137.00 ($150.55).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €152.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €153.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.