Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Harmony Biosciences worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

