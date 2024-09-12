Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $36.89

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.89, but opened at $38.07. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 42,556 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,627,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,093 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

