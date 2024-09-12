Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Up 6.3%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 1,994,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,959,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 19.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

