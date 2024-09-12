Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.49

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Harworth Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HWG stock traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 170.90 ($2.23). The company had a trading volume of 449,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,583. The stock has a market cap of £553.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,391.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. Harworth Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

Insider Transactions at Harworth Group

In other Harworth Group news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 16,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,784.76 ($32,411.09). Insiders have bought a total of 16,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,492 over the last three months. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

