Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Up 4.6%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.44. 765,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,092,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

HE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,308,000 after buying an additional 2,312,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,870,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 825,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after buying an additional 285,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 120,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

